Kymco Unveils Compact And Lightweight Skytown Scooter At EICMA 2023

In Europe and Asia, scooters are considered the most practical means of urban mobility for a variety of reasons. They’re generally affordable, incredibly easy to use, and come equipped with practical amenities such as built-in storage space that make running errands around the urban jungle a walk in the park.

Out of all the manufacturers in the market, Kymco is one that has built its reputation mainly on the development of scooters. At EICMA 2023, it showcased a number of new models, with the Skytown being a particularly interesting model for folks looking to turn daily commutes into urban adventures. Offered in two engine sizes – 125cc and 150cc – the Skytown’s engines are compliant with the latest Euro 5+ safety standards.

Accessibility and ease of use lie at the heart of scooters, and the Skytown is no different. With a dry weight of just 117.5 kilograms (259 pounds), the Skytown is incredibly lightweight and easy to ride. It rolls on 14-inch front and 13-inch rear wheels shod in 110/70 and 130/70 tires respectively, and comes with front and rear disc brakes. The 125cc version is equipped with a combined braking system (CBS), while the 150cc version dials things up with an ABS system for added safety. Amenities include a USB socket, underseat storage large enough for a full-face helmet, and a full-color TFT display.

On the performance side of the equation, both the 150cc and 125cc engines have been developed with efficiency and longevity in mind. They make use of simple technology to ensure reliability, but have been engineered to be both economical and efficient, conforming to the latest Euro 5+ emissions standards. Lastly, both scooters are underpinned by a lightweight maxi-scooter frame that combines agility and comfort. Other features include a tall windscreen for added wind protection, as well as a passenger grab handle for comfortable two-up touring.

When it comes to pricing and availability, Kymco has yet to announce specific dates or pricing info, but we can expect the new model to trickle into European showrooms by 2024.