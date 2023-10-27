Without a doubt, one of the coolest things about electric motorcycles is their instantly available torque. Whether you’re riding a high-powered performance bike that’s going to run out of range more quickly than you’d like, or you’re riding a smaller machine with a lower top speed, that instant torque availability is still there. It’s an amazing feeling.

The kilowatt rating of a given bike (and its horsepower equivalent) may not look especially impressive on paper, but that torque factor simply cannot be denied. You probably won’t find a better demonstration than this video from motorcycle YouTuber Bike with Girl. She’s based in India, so she’s able to ride the Ultraviolette F77, which is an impressive-looking electric motorcycle that is currently only sold in that country.

We’ve talked a bit about Ultraviolette before. It’s an electric startup, but so far, it seems to have itself together a bit more than some players we’ve seen in this space.

To keep confidence levels high, Ultraviolette released regular updates during its development phase, so people on the outside could rest easier about whether the bikes would eventually materialize. Then—get this—it delivered bikes to customers. (Imagine that!) Finally, it also had a bunch of motorcycle journalists in India go on a press ride and review the bike, further instilling confidence in the riding public. All good signs, right?

That’s cool and all, but that’s not why you’re here. No, you’re here to see an electric bike with 100 newton meters (about 73.7 pound-feet) of peak torque tow some much heavier vehicles, like some kind of electrified, two-wheeled circus performer.

To fully test the Ultraviolette F77’s torque, Bike with Girl tried towing three different vehicles. The first was a standard Toyota minivan, and to no one’s surprise, the F77 did the deed with zero difficulty.

The second vehicle was a little trickier. It was a big container truck weighing around 6,500 kilograms, or approximately 14,330 pounds (or seven-ish tons). A driver sat in the driver’s seat of the truck to steer it in neutral, but BWG and the Ultraviolette were the only things making it move forward. Although it took a moment to get going, it managed to pull the truck in a straight line with no issues.

After meeting that challenge, BWG set herself an even bigger challenge. Could the F77 pull a 50-seat bus that weighs around 7,500 kg (or 16,534 pounds/over eight tons)? I mean, that’s 1,000 extra kilograms.

For reference, the Ultraviolette F77 weighs just 207 kg (or just over 456 pounds). I don’t know what the rider weighs, but her weight (including gear) is probably canceled out (at least) by the driver sitting in the bus to steer it straight.

We won’t spoil the whole challenge for you, but BWG does something even bigger than the bus as a finale. This video is under eight minutes long, so check it out if you’re in the mood to see amazing feats of torque performed by an electric motorbike.