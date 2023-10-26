Strix Electric Enduro Boasts Insane Torque And Military Tech

Electric motorcycles have been gaining quite a lot of traction in recent years, particularly in the urban setting. Interestingly, however, there’s been a growing number of electric two-wheelers catering to the off-road sector. It makes a lot of sense, really, as there have been a growing number of complaints surrounding off-road powersports due to noise and fire hazards. Electric off-roaders pretty much eliminate these issues altogether.

On top of all that, the high power and torque outputs electric motors can deliver has proven to be a useful tool off road. Take, for example, the Strix, a high-power electric dirtbike designed primarily for military applications. The powerful electric motorcycle has a claimed 1,050 Newton-meters (735 pound-feet) of torque and 70 kilowatts (95 horsepower) on tap. Best of all, it weighs in at just 118 kilograms (or about 260 pounds). The motor’s output can be fine tuned via multiple ride modes and a smartphone app allowing you to fine tune settings to your liking.

Apart from its impressive power output, the Strix is also silent, making it a stealthy way for military personnel to get around. According to Strix, the bike has been tested by the US Navy, Nato Forces, and the Estonian army. Silence, however, isn’t the only stealthy feature of the Strix. The bike also runs much cooler than internal-combustion motorcycles, so it does a good job of hiding from infrared and heat detecting equipment.

As for the battery, the Strix is powered by a 6.3 kilowatt-hour battery pack that boasts incredibly fast charging. More specifically, the company claims that the battery can be charged from 20 to 80 percent in just 10 minutes. The motor and battery are housed in a chrome-molybdenum steel frame ensuring a rigid yet lightweight construction. As mentioned earlier, the enduro weighs in at just 118 kilograms – just a few grams heavier than top-tier enduro machines like the KTM EXC 450.

At present, Strix is accepting private pre-orders for its military-grade electric dirtbke for a 500-euro deposit (about $527). Once available, it’ll carry an MSRP of 19,800 euros, or about $20,861. That being said, it’s still uncertain whether the private version of the Strix will be street-legal, or be an off-road only vehicle.

Gallery: Strix Electric Enduro Boasts Insane Torque And Military Tech