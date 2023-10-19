The mental health benefits of riding motorcycles are well known and thoroughly documented. Indeed, for those of us who ride, we don’t need any proof or evidence that this is true; we just feel it. Nevertheless, the growing awareness for mental health in general is undoubtedly a good thing, and now more than ever, folks in need of professional assistance when it comes to addressing mental health issues have quite a lot of options.

In the UK, Norton Motorcycles seeks to add to the growing support for mental health awareness by partnering with Mental Health Motorbike (MHM). MHM’s purpose in life is to grow the wellbeing of the motorcycling community, with its ultimate goal being to reduce suicide rates in the UK. Through its partnership with Norton Motorcycles, MHM will receive much-needed funding, and perhaps more importantly, be able to tap on Norton’s growing employee base to safeguard the mental health of the motorcycling community. Initially, 16 Norton employees will undergo training as mental health first responders, while being present at MHM events.

In an article by Motorcycle Sports, Norton’s HR Director Rob Ridgeway explained that Norton is all about supporting the motorcycling community, especially when it comes to concerns surrounding mental health. “Norton is committed to supporting its employees in and out of the workplace, as well as the wider motorcycling community that many of them are part of. Partnering with Mental Health Motorbike is another way of ensuring they are getting the help they need and are equipped to help others who need it too.”

Meanwhile, Paul Oxborough, the founder of Mental Health Motorbike, stated that this is the first time for MHM to work directly with a motorcycle manufacturer, and that the partnership has the potential to positively affect the organization’s cause. “We are delighted to be working with Norton Motorcycles, helping to increase the mental health support available to their employees and the wider community. This is the first time Mental Health Motorbike has worked directly with a motorcycle manufacturer, so it’s a very exciting time for us and a great moment in the charity’s history.”

For more information about Mental Health Motorbike, feel free to visit their official website in the source links below, as well as Norton Motorcycles’ official website.