How do you consume your favorite motorcycle-related content? These days, there are tons of different media dedicated to providing people from all over the world with the moto content they so desire. There's traditional print magazines which continue to be popular among enthusiasts and collectors. Then there's online editorial content like what we do here. Of course, YouTube videos and more recently, podcasts, have become extremely popular, too.

If you're one who enjoys listening to podcasts, you probably have a few motorcycle-related shows saved in your playlist. Highside Lowside by our friends over at Revzilla has been a favorite of mine for some time now. MCN has recently launched a new podcast of their own, and it's called The Nod. It's a weekly podcast that takes on a more relaxed and casual atmosphere, and seeks to discuss the importance of talking about mental health and mindfulness, as well as the endless benefits of motorcycling in general.

The first episode was released on May 11, 2022, and it simply gave a rundown on the presenters. The show opens with presenter Ben Bowers, a motivational speaker and mental health/ men's health advocate. Bowers goes on to introduce Charley Boorman, a renowned personality both inside and outside the world of motorcycling. Boorman is best known for his exploits as a TV presenter, actor, and travel writer, with one of his most famous pieces of work being The Long Way Round with fellow motorcycle enthusiast and Jedi Master Ewan McGregor.

Alongside Boorman and Bowers, Canadian-British Anthony Partridge is also a co-presenter on The Nod. Partridge is a renowned figure in the custom car and bike scene, and is responsible for the amazing builds from Goblin Works Garage. He is a designer, custom builder, and TV presenter by profession, and a passionate motorcyclist. Together, the trio, all with roots in the U.K. motorcycling scene, as well as of course, experience from riding all over the world, will tackle the motorcycling community's pertinent issues with their posh, British accents, as well as discuss the importance of mental health and mindfulness.