Norton Motorcycles Launches New E-Commerce Platform

Historic British motorcycle brand Norton is all about embracing the spirit of motorcycling. Its bikes, although exclusively sold in the UK market, embody the brand’s rich heritage and sporting prowess, in a charming and elegant style. Positioning itself as a lifestyle brand, Norton is now connecting to its customers in the online space with its new e-commerce platform.

Norton’s new online store allows you to browse everything the brand has to offer — from its head-turning motorcycles, to a range of apparel options for use both on and off the bike. Under its Motorcycle Collection, you can make presale reservations for the likes of the Norton Commando 961, both in Sport and Cafe Racer trim. These command a £500 ($630 USD, approximately) fee, and put you on the waiting list for these classic-style machines.

Also on offer is the highly anticipated V4CR, a powerful, retro-inspired naked streetfighter. Anticipated to have 185 horsepower on tap, the V4CR, although still in its prototype phase, will be a one-of-a-kind machine in the sense that it’s one of the few retro-style naked bikes to be packing this level of performance. Having said that, it’ll surely stand as a solid rival to yet another British machine, the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR. The Norton V4CR carries a reservation price of £1,000, or about $1,258 USD.

Last but not least, Norton is also offering pre-bookings for its V4-powered superbike, the V4SV. Norton says that the superbike is tailored to its owner, and that those who place a reservation fee of £1,000, or about $1,258 USD, will be contacted and walked through options for their superbike. Similar to the V4CR, the V4SV is packing a powerful 1,200cc V4 engine with a max output of 185 horsepower.

Apart from offering its bikes on its new online store, Norton also has a selection of apparel for you to choose from. A selection of clothing such as a hoodie, sweatshirt, and t-shirt let you rep the Norton brand whether you’re on or off the bike. Meanwhile, a braid array of bomber jackets, parkas, coats, and vests for both men and women round up the brand’s apparel collection.