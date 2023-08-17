Since Norton was revitalized by Indian motorcycle giant TVS back in 2020, the historic British brand has sprung back to life, although operating exclusively within the UK. Back then, the company announced a $124 million investment by TVS Motors, funding which led the brand to relaunch one of its most iconic models, the Commando.

The 2023 Norton Commando 961 is indeed a head-turner, featuring muscular styling and classic looks. Unfortunately for the rest of the world, this muscular bike is available only in the UK. That being said, if you just so happen to be in the UK, and are craving to get a taste of what the Commando 961 has to offer, now may be your chance as Norton has announced the 2023 Nortonrider Roadshow in key locations in the UK.

For the month of August, 2023, the Nortonrider Roadshow is visiting five locations, with the first in the TVS-owned Norton headquarters in Solihull scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, August 16 and 17, 2023. On Saturday, August 19, 2023, the Roadshow will be making its way to P&H Motorcycles, a multi-brand motorcycle dealership selling new and used motorcycles in Crawley. The following Wednesday, test rides will continue in Bristol, at Williams Automobiles, followed by Judd Racing in Nottingham on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Test rides for August will conclude on the 31st, at Thor Motorcycles in Bodmin.

For those unfamiliar with what the Norton Commando 961 has to offer, well, it’s a retro-style machine that’s packing modern day technology and performance. Offered in two variants – Sport and Cafe Racer, the bike is powered by a muscular 961cc, air and oil-cooled parallel-twin engine with pushrod valves. It pumps out 76.8 horsepower at 7,250 rpm, and 59.7 pound feet of torque at 6,300 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a five-speed manual transmission equipped with a wet clutch.

Complementing the muscular performance figures are equally impressive underpinnings. The Commando 961 is equipped with fully adjustable suspension hardware from Öhlins. Meanwhile, radially mounted dual calipers from Brembo up front, as well as a single Brembo caliper at the rear, bring the retro roadster to a confident stop, with ABS as standard for added safety.

As mentioned earlier, the 2023 Norton Commando 961 is available only in the UK, with prices starting at £16,499, or the equivalent of about $18,224 USD, as of the bike’s launch back in October, 2022.