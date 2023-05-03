Check Out Yamaha's New Lineup Of Road-Focused Apparel

It could be argued that Yamaha is best known for its fun-factor. Across its model range, it leverages on fun and enjoyment rather than sheer performance and technology. Indeed, machines like the Yamaha MT-07 have gained massive following among stunt riders and sporty riders thanks to its lightweight, wheelie-prone chassis, and despite its lack of technology, the bike continues to be one of the best-selling models in Yamaha's lineup.

We motorcyclists fully embrace our beloved two-wheelers as more than just a means of mobility. In fact, can you really say you're a true motorcyclist if bikes don't encompass even the smallest facet of your daily life? Kidding aside, when we're off our bikes, we wear shirts, collect scale models, and and display motorcycle-related memorabilia in our homes and offices to remind us of our passion. When we're on the bike, we also want to look good, while at the same time being safe and protected, too.

In the case of Yamaha, the Japanese brand has just released a new collection of apparel. Unlike its hooliganistic reputation, with videos on the internet depicting Yamaha riders popping wheelies with nothing but a t-shirt, jeans, and sneakers on, Yamaha's new apparel range takes street wear and throws in a bunch of safety technology. That way, riders need not worry about hitting the road unprotected.

Yamaha's new apparel line covers the bases for nearly all-disciplines of on-road riding. The first of which is the Hyper Naked jacket which is clearly designed around the brand's MT model range. Priced at 287 Euros, or about $316 USD it takes the form of a street-oriented hoodie, and is accentuated by a turquoise zipper and MT logo on the chest. Meanwhile, the Road Jacket, which carries a price tag of 216 Euros ($238 USD), employs a much more sober style, and gives off an almost neo-retro aesthetic. This should be just right for fans of Yamaha's XSR line.

Moving on to the sportier side of the equation, Yamaha also has a new Paddock Blue jacket which features the brand's Blue colorway and GYTR logo. Although not a sporty jacket per se, the 189-Euro ($208 USD) jacket makes you look like a member of Yamaha's pit crew, and features a cozy-looking hood. Similarly, the Urban Yamaha jacket features a hood and thicker materials designed to keep city riders warm and protected in cooler months. It retails for 276 Euros, which translates to about $304 USD.