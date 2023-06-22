Italian Brand Eleveit Presents The X-Privilege WP Enduro Boots

Dropping your motorcycle on the street is by no means a normal occurrence, and will usually leave you with a couple of bruises – both on your ego and your bike. If you take this to the off-road setting, however, dropping your bike is a completely normal scenario. In fact, it's even expected, especially in muddy or sandy conditions.

As such, when riding off-road, we not only equip our bikes with engine crash guards and a myriad of protectors, but we also equip ourselves with the gear to take the extra beating. This usually means investing in high-end protection for our lower extremities such as boots and knee braces. In the ADV segment, Italian motorcycle footwear specialist Eleveit has a new product called the X-Privilege WP Enduro boots.

Applicable for use on both adventure bikes and enduro machines, they're comfortable enough for road use, while providing maximum protection – just as you'd expect from a full-blown enduro boot. As such, the boots are made out of a lightweight yet flexible microfiber upper, and incorporate an E-Dry waterproof membrane to keep your feet dry on rainy adventure rides.

When it comes to protective elements, Eleveit has thrown in ankle protection with a controlled flexion system ensuring adequate range of motion. Apart from this, Eleveit also throws in a burly shin protector, as this is a rather vulnerable area, especially when it comes to riding off-road, where your shins can easily snag on a branch, tree stump, or even your bike's foot pegs. Furthemore, for additional longevity, the top of the boot gets a reinforced material to protect it when shifting gears. Thanks to all these features, the boots receive CE certification according to the EN 13634 standard.

Finally, moving on to comfort and fit, Eleveit throws in a non-slip panel on the inside of the boot, as well as comfort gussets on the front and rear, allowing you to have extra mobility when it comes to braking and shifting gears. The boots are secured via four micrometric levers offering precise adjustment. For a waterproof finish, the boots get a glued, non-slip rubber sole.

The Italian brand offers the X-Privilege WP boots in just one brown color, making them suitable for all sorts of adventure bikes, including neo-retro scrambler models. Sizes come in a range of 39 to 48, and the boots carry a retail price of 299.90 Euros, or approximately $327 USD.