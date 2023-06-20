Dirt Freak Decks Out The Honda CT125 In Adventure-Ready Accessories

If any of you reading this own a Honda Hunter Cub or a Trail CT 125, as it's known in the U.S., you may want to stay tuned as this article is for you. Meanwhile, if you're not an owner of this charming little two-wheeler, well, might as well stick around because who doesn't love the little Honda Hunter Cub – let alone when it's decked out in all sorts of adventure-ready goodies.

Dirt Freak is a rather popular aftermarket parts maker from Japan, and it has a wide selection of accessories for all sorts of mini bikes. The brand recently unveiled a range of accessories specifically for the CT125, and the result is possibly the cutest rugged machine that's ready for a zombie apocalypse. Out of the factory, the CT 125 is probably already the most off-road capable scooter – if you could even call it a scooter – out there. With long-travel suspension, wire-spoke wheels, and dual-purpose rubber, the little Hunter Cub is essentially a dual-sport squashed to fit the mold of a scooter.

What better way to add to this bike's off-road acumen than to outfit it with a bunch of accessories designed to boost its adventure ability? This is exactly what Dirt Freak has done by decking out the CT 125 with a bunch of accessories you'd otherwise expect to find on a full-size adventure bike. Dirt Freak has thrown in the works with the CT 125, with hand guards, engine protection, and even a bunch of luggage options to make this little machine capable of hauling at least a couple days' worth of camping supplies.

Up front, the bike gets a rather large windscreen to keep bugs and all sorts of critters away from your helmet. There's also a large luggage rack just above the headlight, allowing you to tie your sleeping bag, some camping supplies, an other small items with ease. Meawhile, the bike also gets a rather beefy engine guard that protects the engine's cylinder head, as well as reinforcing the bottom portion of the frame.

Apart from these aftermarket accessories, Dirt Freak also offers customization services, allowing you to choose all sorts of finishes for the swingarm and wheels. In the pictures supplied, we see the wheels and swingarm finished in a sleek black powder coat. However, Dirt Freak, through its custom subsidiary DF-Craft, also offers all sorts of finishes such as metallic gun finish, Kashima coat, and other custom colors. They also do wet blasting and wheel assembly, so you can have your bike customized from start to finish.

Unfortunately, the services of DF-Craft are limited to the Japanese market. However, I'm sure that with the right connections, CT 125 enthusiasts could import Dirt Freak's accessories into the U.S. to customize their quirky rugged machines.