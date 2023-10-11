New Zealand’s FTN Motion To Make Australian Debut In 2024

New Zealand-based electric motorcycle startup FTN Motion previously made headlines thanks to its Streetdog, a low-power electric motorcycle that blends minimalist design with everyday functionality. In fact, you could even say that the FTN Motion Streetdog is a work of art, as it was showcased in a vibrant display at the Wellington Airport back in 2021.

With all that being said, it’s high time that FTN Motion made its way outside New Zealand and broadened its horizons. What better place to start than with Australia, which is just a stone’s throw away? Indeed, FTN Motion is set to release its flagship Streetdog electric motorcycle in Australia by 2024. The bike made its debut in its home country back in 2021, thanks to engineers Luke Sinclair and Kendall Bristow. Available through an early adopter program, it’s technically categorized as a moped, but with classic motorcycle and cafe racer inspirations.

Apart from its retro inspiration, the FTN Motion Streetdog’s charm lies in its practicality. According to the company, it boasts a real-world range of 80 kilometers (50 miles) on a single charge. The motor has an output of three kilowatts, and its battery takes the form of a 2.9 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion unit. Top speed is limited to 50 kilometers per hour, or about 31 miles per hour, so don’t expect exhilarating performance from this laid-back electric roadster.

On the technology side of the story, the Streetdog gets a smart touchscreen display, alarm-activated wheel lock for extra security, and regenerative braking to further optimize range. The bike is underpinned by a simple tubular steel frame and rolls on wire-spoke wheels. It comes to a stop with front and rear hydraulic disc brakes.

In its home country of New Zealand, FTN Motion has already released 120 Streetdogs, with 50 more already scheduled for production. As a result, the company has garnered a five-percent market share in the EV two-wheeler sector in New Zealand. The compact electric motorcycle is believed to hold a lot of potential for the Australian market, as electric mobility gains popularity in the region. FTN Motion hopes to launch in the Land Down Under by the end of 2024 via an equity crowdfunding campaign. Through the campaign, the company hopes to raise $3 million NZD (about $1.8 million USD) to scale up production to meet Aussie demand.

Those living in Australia eager to get a first look at the FTN Motion Streetdog may do so by checking out their display at the eMobility Live trade show in Sydney and Melbourne scheduled from October 11 to 17. Meanwhile, you can learn more about FTN Motion and the Streetdog by visiting its official website linked below.