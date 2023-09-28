CFMoto Unveils Upgraded 800NK Advanced In Australia

CFMoto’s NK range of naked bikes has come a long way since it first hit the market nearly a decade ago. Since the brand’s partnership with KTM, the NK range, particularly the 800NK, has undergone a thorough refresh, and is now better than before. That said, the 800NK has been made even better with the launch of the 800NK Advanced. Listed in the brand’s official website, it offers a plethora of upmarket features. Let’s take a closer look.

CFMoto ups the ante in terms of technology and features with the new 800NK Advanced. The standard 800NK already impresses with its large TFT display, however, the Advanced takes this a step further. The fancy eight-inch TFT display now has Apple Carplay and can be toggled through its touchscreen interface. It also has multimedia interaction, as well as a keyless ignition system for extra convenience.

On the performance front, CFMoto has added a few refinements to make the 800NK Advanced a more capable cornering machine. For starters, it gets a new steering damper that stabilizes the front end under heavy acceleration and chattery corners. There’s also a new up and down quickshifter, allowing you to kick through the gears seamlessly, without the use of the clutch. Furthermore, the bike gets three riding modes – Street, Sport, and Rain, as well as a handy cruise control feature for long highway rides.

The engine remains the same – the potent KTM-derived LC8c which takes the form of a 799cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine with a 285-degree crankshaft. Power figures are a claimed 100.8 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and 81 Newton-meters (56 pound-feet) of torque at 8,000 rpm. It’s engineered for maximum performance thanks to lightweight forged aluminum pistons and chrome ceramic-coated piston pins.

The 800NK Advanced benefits from completely adjustable suspension, allowing you to fine tune performance depending on your riding style, road conditions, and other factors. The 43-millimeter inverted front forks are from KYB, and get compression, preload, and rebound damping adjustment. The same level of adjustability can be found on the KYB linkage-equipped rear monoshock as well. The brakes consist of radially mounted J.Juan calipers up front, and a single rear disc, all of which governed by a Bosch Anti-lock Braking System.

In terms of pricing and availability, it appears that Australia is the first to receive this souped up version of the 800NK. Over there, it’ll retail for $12,490 AUD, or approximately $7,950 USD – presenting itself with incredible value for money.