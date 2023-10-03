First Shipments Of New Volcon Grunt Evo Electric Motorcycle Under Way

Volcon, the electric off-road powersports specialist, has exciting news to share. They've commenced the shipment of their latest creation, the Grunt Evo electric motorcycle. This eagerly awaited, enhanced two-wheeler with beefy tires is now on its way to dealers and customers across North and Latin America. Dealers, distributors, and those who've already made reservations can look forward to receiving their bikes within just two to three weeks.

Back in April, the Volcon Grunt Evo made its debut, igniting a wave of excitement among riders. It offers an impressive off-road adventure with its updated features and cutting-edge design. Since its official launch earlier this year, customers have had the chance to tailor their Evo motorcycles on Volcon's website, picking from a trio of colors and a variety of accessories, all available through their chosen dealer. Those who jumped on board early can look forward to getting their hands on these bikes in the coming weeks and are encouraged to get in touch with their dealer for further details.

You might recall the first product that hit the market before the Evo – its predecessor, the Grunt FE. While the Evo retains some core elements from the original Grunt, it introduces enhancements that set it apart. Significant improvements have been made to enhance its quietness, reduce weight, boost style, and increase rider comfort. A notable change is the adoption of the Gates Carbon Belt Drive, replacing the chain drive used in the earlier Grunt FE model. For those of you who are into cycling, the Gates Carbon Belt Drive is renowned for its silent performance and virtually maintenance-free durability, specifically when it comes to e-bike applications.

The initial lineup of accessories consists of a flat rear rack, utility carrier, tow hitch, tank bag, and various storage solutions – all conveniently available on Volcon's website. Additionally, customers can opt for the iconic gold anodized forks, a classic feature from the Grunt FE, as an accessory for their Evo. With three distinct colors, each paying homage to the company's Texan heritage, customers have a range of choices to personalize their Evo and make it truly unique.

Regarding availability, after Volcon fulfills the pre-orders with several rounds of Evo deliveries, subsequent shipments will be handled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Anyone interested can freely customize their Evo on Volcon's website without incurring any extra costs and then choose a dealer for pickup. The Volcon Grunt Evo carries a retail price of $5,999 USD.