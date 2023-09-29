Honda Customs Contest: Dax Furiosa Takes The Crown

From June 21 through 25, Honda Motor Europe held its Honda Customs contest during the Wheels and Waves event in France, which saw the exhibition of various custom mini bikes. The Honda Customs contest, which was meant to collaborate young artists and established motorcycle tuners, saw a total of seven entries in display.

Our previous story highlighted all of the builds, which showcased unique personality and craftsmanship from various artists and builders across Europe. That being said, the online votation doesn’t lie, and there’s a clear winner: the Honda Dax Furiosa by Portugal’s Tamara Alves and custom workshop Art on Wheels Garage. The custom Honda Dax garnered 34 percent of all the votes during the contest.

The Honda Dax Furiosa is a custom mini-bike that takes attention to detail to a whole new level. It features a post-apocalyptic theme, looking like it came straight off the set of Mad Max. It features an incredibly realistic patina, achieved by skilled paintwork giving the entire body a rusty, well-weathered look. The addition of graffiti-style artwork, as well as a custom exhaust pipe with a metal grill further add to the bike’s dystopian vibe.

Commenting on the Honda Customs contest, Masayuki Hamamats, General Director of Motorcycles at Honda Motor Europe, praised the collaborative efforts between young artists and moto builders saying, “The strong reaction to these seven incredibly diverse creations is an encouraging sign of how motorcycles really pique people's interest when they are given the opportunity to get "in touch" with them. 'Furiosa' is a well-deserved and compelling winner and we are very grateful to all the artists and trainers involved from these seven different countries – and to the more than 15,000 people who voted.”

All in all, 15,924 votes were cast in this year’s Honda Customs Contest. There have been four winners of the Honda Customs contest over the course of the past four years, with the Honda Dax Furiosa being the first and only mini-bike thus far. It joins the likes of the Rebel “Maanboard,” CB650R “Fenix,” and CB1000R Africa Four in the lineup of winners in Honda Motor Europe’s Customs contest.