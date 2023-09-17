Suzuki Launches Gixxer 250 Model Range In Australian Market

Suzuki enjoys popularity among beginner motorcycle riders globally, thanks to its wide array of models suitable for riders of varying experience levels. Recently, in Australia, Suzuki has expanded its model lineup by introducing the new Gixxer 250. This exciting addition comes in both naked and fully faired versions, providing riders with diverse options to match their preferences and riding style.

We've previously discussed the Suzuki Gixxer 250, a model that has gained popularity in the Asian market. In the Australian context, it emerges as a valuable choice for novice riders holding learner's licenses. Notably, these two new Gixxer 250 models will coexist alongside the V-Strom 250 SX adventure-tourer. What's interesting is that they share the same frame, engine, and technology, promising a familiar yet diverse lineup for riders in Australia.

The name "Gixxer" finds its roots in the GSX range of premium models, typically associated with sportbikes like the GSX-R600 and GSX-R1000. Interestingly, this time, the quarter-liter bike proudly carries the "Gixxer" name as its official title. When it comes to style, it's evident that this nomenclature isn't the only thing borrowed from its larger stablemates. The Gixxer 250 boasts a naked sportbike aesthetic, while its counterpart, the Gixxer 250 SF, features a full fairing. What's particularly appealing is that both models maintain comfortable upright ergonomics, making them accessible and inviting for riders of all levels.

In terms of performance, these bikes are driven by a robust 249cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that packs a punch. It delivers 26.7 horsepower and 15.5 pound-feet (22.2 Newton-meters) of torque, providing ample power for a thrilling ride. To harness this power, they feature a six-speed manual transmission, giving riders control over their speed and acceleration. And for that classic motorcycle feel, both models utilize a chain final drive, ensuring a responsive and engaging riding experience.

The appeal of these two new models lies in their accessibility, thanks to their approachable performance and lightweight design. The Gixxer 250, with a ready-to-ride weight of just 156 kilograms, offers a manageable package. Its seat height of 795mm further enhances ease of use. On the other hand, the Gixxer 250 SF weighs slightly more at 161 kilograms but maintains a comfortable seat height of 800mm. Both options cater to a wide range of riders, making them ideal choices for those looking for a user-friendly yet exciting riding experience.

Anticipated to hit the Australian market in November 2023, the new Suzuki Gixxer 250 models come with attractive price points. The Gixxer 250 is set to be priced at $6,490 AUD, roughly equivalent to $4,178 USD, making it an affordable option for riders. Meanwhile, the Gixxer 250 SF will be available at a slightly higher price of $6,790 AUD, or about $4,371 USD, offering riders a choice between the two based on their preferences and budget. These competitive prices further enhance their appeal among motorcycle enthusiasts in Australia.