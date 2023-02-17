The Suzuki Gixxer 250 Gets A New Matte Blue Colorway In Japan

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is a popular small-displacement commuter model in the Asian market. Sold in multiple trim options in countries like Japan, India, the Philippines, and Indonesia, the Gixxer 250 combines the bulletproof reliability of a simple commuter, the sporty styling of a naked sportbike, and the versatility needed to be an effective all-rounder.

We previously talked about the updates Suzuki India bestowed on the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250, this time around, it's Japan's turn to roll out new updates to this quarter-liter commuter. It's become sort of a meme that Suzuki just keeps rolling out "bold new graphics" for its models year after year. Well, meme or not, this is exactly what Suzuki Japan has done with the Gixxer 250 for the 2023 model year.

Now offered in Matte Stella Blue Metallic, the Gixxer 250 receives a sleeker, more elegant look thanks to the new colorway. The dark blue motif does a good job of accentuating the bike's muscular bodywork, highlighting the congruencies between it and the more premium GSX-S750 and GSX-S1000 naked streetfighters. For those who prefer a much more subdued aesthetic, however, the Gixxer 250 will continue to be offered in Matte Black Metallic.

On the performance front, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 keeps things simple as always. It's powered by a 249cc, air and oil-cooled, fuel-injected single-cylinder engine. Equipped with a single-overhead camshaft and four-valve cylinder head, this workhorse of an engine delivers a max output of 25 horsepower at 9,300 rpm, and 16-pound-feet of torque at 7,300 rpm. Complementing tech features include a Suzuki Easy Start System, as well as dual-channel ABS on the front and rear disc brakes. The commuter-friendly machine also gets front and rear LED lights, a large fuel tank, and a sporty, split-style, two-up saddle.

One of the biggest reasons as to why the Suzuki Gixxer 250 is so popular is because of its fuel efficiency. Given the minor updates to the engine done in compliance with the latest emission standards in Japan, the new Gixxer 250 is expected to have a fuel efficiency rating of 34.5 kilometers per liter, or about 81 miles per gallon.

In Japan, the 2023 Suzuki Gixxer 250 is expected to hit showrooms by February 23, 2023. It'll carry a retail price of 481,800 Yen, which translates to about $3,600 USD, making it one of the most affordable models in the 250cc class.