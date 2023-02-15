Yamaha Launches New Colorways For The Jog And Jog Deluxe In Japan

In Japan and other parts of Asia, small-displacement scooters are the preferred means of transportation in and around the city. Owing to many cities' tightly knit construction, heavy traffic, and dense population, these lightweight two-wheelers make sense. Furthermore, in Japan, all you need is a standard drivers license to ride a 50cc scooter. This is one of the many reasons why these tiny scooters are so common around the city.

All Japanese manufacturers have their own iterations of the ideal 50cc scooter, and Yamaha has just updated the Jog for the 2023 model year. Naturally, scooters of this size have hardly any tech, and are pretty much the definition of wheels, and engine, and a seat. That being said, we can give Yamaha a pass for the fact that updates for the 2023 model-year consist mainly of new colors. For 2023, the Yamaha Jog will come in two variants, the standard one simply called Jog, and a more premium version called the Jog Deluxe.

Set to hit the market in March 14, 2023, the Yamaha Jog Deluxe will come in a new Pearl Shining Yellow colorway. The previous Matte Ballistic Black and Matte Jeans Blue Metallic color options will continue to be made available, as well. As for the standard Jog, a sleek and elegant Bordeaux Red Metallic will be on offer, alongside Digital Silver Metallic. The previous Graphite Black and Ross White motifs are still on sale.

On the tech side of the equation, the Yamaha Jog keeps things simple yet effective. Indeed, it's a joint initiative with Honda, who actually co-developed and manufactures the Jog, as well as the Vino, for Yamaha. On the performance front, the Yamaha Jog is powered by a 49cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine with a max output of 4.5 horsepower at 8,000 rpm. The Jog gets an idling stop system for even more efficiency.