Mips Invests $7.3 Million In Up And Coming Helmet Tech Company Quin Design

Our motorcycle helmets are loaded with tech and are by far the most valuable piece of safety gear in our arsenal. Often taken for granted, it can be easy to overlook just how much technology is stuffed into that shell that protects our noggins, while at the same time keeps us looking dapper every time we ride.

It goes without saying that helmet technology has advanced leaps and bounds in recent years, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Now, you may not have heard of Quin Design helmets, but chances are you’ll be hearing more about them soon. The Dallas, Texas-based company has recently undergone Series A funding, and has managed to secure $9 million in funding. A large chunk of these funds comes from none other than Mips, a company well-known for its safety technology in motorcycle helmets.

We highlighted in previous articles how the Mips safety system works, and a lot of helmets on the market make use of this tech. It can also be found on bicycle helmets, interestingly. That being said, Mips has invested $7.3 million in Quin, thereby acquiring a 25-percent stake in the company. Quin’s helmets are already pretty high tech, making use of sensor-powered crash detection technologies that work with emergency response protocols.

In a recent story by Motorcycle.com, Anirudha Surabhi, the CEO of Quin Design, expressed excitement towards the investment from Mips stating, “We value the difference Mips makes to the world of safety. Our shared vision and commitment to data-driven safety solutions make this collaboration a perfect combination to drive new innovations in this field. Quin is constantly innovating to make our sensor capabilities even smarter with new technologies. Mips is strengthening our mission, and we're ready to embrace this new chapter to make safety smarter, better, and more accessible for all."

Quin has been operating since 2018, and its unique selling proposition lies in its smart technology. Specializing in so-called event detection, the helmets make use of sensors and software transforming passive protective gear into intelligent gear which elevate the level of safety by automatically contacting emergency services in the event of a crash.