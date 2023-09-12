On September 7, 2023, BMW Motorrad formally introduced its new ConnectedRide Navigator. The device syncs to the BMW Cloud service, as you may expect if you’re already familiar with that service. It’s backwards compatible with all BMW motorcycles built since 2014, if the bike in question has a multicontroller. Let’s take a look.

The ConnectedRide Navigator functions as a route planner and receives its updates over the air—no need to connect this device to a computer when it’s time to update. While it does require a data connection (and can even use SIM cards installed by the rider, if they prefer), that’s all it needs to stay up to date while you’re on the go.

The Navigator features a 5.5-inch touchscreen display that BMW says is “very bright” and was designed to “ensure optimal readability, even in direct sunlight.” Those qualities are of course highly desirable amongst travelers, so it will be interesting to see what riders think of these claims as they start to test out this device in the real world.

When you install a ConnectedRide Navigator on your BMW motorcycle, the displays are designed to communicate and coordinate with each other in terms of brightness. To charge, the Navigator can either use the BMW on-board network on the bike, or else be plugged in via the included USB-C cable. It supports up to a 2.4 amp current when charging.

If a rider uses a SIM card or else connects the Navigator to the internet using WiFi, live traffic information functionality is available on the ConnectedRide Navigator. Route planning can be done via any device you prefer (the app, your computer, or another way), saved to your BMW Cloud, and then displayed on your Navigator.

Naturally, smartphone integration is also part of the ConnectedRide Navigator experience. All the usual smartphone connectivity expectations apply here, from controlling your favorite music streaming app to using your phone as a verbal communication device with people who aren’t currently riding with you.

Also unsurprisingly, this ConnectedRide device is designed to seamlessly integrate with other BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide devices, if you have them. From BMW’s ConnectedRide helmets to its Smartglasses, all such devices can connect to the Navigator via Bluetooth. You can then control those devices from the Navigator using the multicontroller, just as you control the Navigator itself.

Pricing and Availability

BMW Motorrad offers its official accessories in multiple markets around the world, much like its motorcycles. As such, pricing and availability vary by region. Your best bet for the most accurate information in your area is to reach out to your local BMW Motorrad dealer with any questions you may have.

According to BMW Motorrad, the ConnectedRide Navigator should become available on November 1, 2023. To use it, riders will need to have a 2014 or newer BMW motorcycle with navigation preparation already installed. As long as those criteria are met, the rider can then place the ConnectedRide Navigator in its holder and secure it in place using their motorcycle key.