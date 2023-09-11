MV Agusta continues its streak of limited editions paying homage to history, brands, racers, and now, a track. The “Cathedral of Speed” is the inspiration for this limited-edition MV Agustal: The Brutale 1000 RR Assen.

Made in Italy, the limited-edition bike that pays homage to the race track also harks back to MV Agusta’s 35 victories on the Assen Circuit. MV Agusta is the most successful Italian manufacturer, and third overall in terms of successes on the Dutch track, with its history dating back to 1976 when Giacomo Agostini triumphed in the 350 class. The three hundred numbered units, all hand-made in Italy, pay homage to those glorious days. It was also developed in collaboration with the Assen Circuit, and the 300 bikes are a result of that agreement.

Special Assen edition finishes and parts are used in the making of this beautiful edition. From special emblems, plaques, carbon fiber panels, aluminum side plates, blue Alcantara upholstery, and special finishing throughout, this is one heck of a machine.

Aside from the gorgeous looks of the already beautiful Brutale 1000 RR, the Assen edition further adds to the bike’s exotic looks. MV writes that the specific color scheme of the Assen edition combines Blu Nordico, Argento Ago, and gold—in other words, the blue, silver, and gold—into the mix resulting in an elegant, sporty, and perfect color palette that highlights the model’s attention to detail and first-rate technical equipment.

On the note of that technical equipment, the engine that powers the Brutale 1000 RR is a Euro 5 998 cc inline four-cylinder engine that punches out 208 horsepower at 13,000 RPM, and 116.5 Newton-meters or 85.9 pound-feet of torque at 11,000 RPM. The bike tips the scales, dry, at a weight of just 183 kilograms or 403 pounds. This results in a power-to-weight ratio of 1.1 horsepower per kilogram, measured with its dry weight.

As for its footwork, the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Assen boasts top-of-the-line hardware, with a 43-millimeter Öhlins Nix EC hydraulic upside-down fork with 120 millimeters of travel, and an Öhlins EC TTX rear shock with 120 millimeters of travel. Both are electronically controlled and damped with compression and rebound damping settings. While the front suspension features manual preload, the rear features electronically adjustable spring preload adjustment.

Braking power is assured with a set of double floating discs in the front coming in at 320 millimeters each, while a single steel disc coming in at 220 millimeters sits at the back. The front discs are clamped down on by a set of Brembo Stylema four-piston calipers with a radial Brembo master cylinder at the lever. The rear is also Brembo, a PS13 brake master with a two-piston caliper handling rear brake duty.

The fancy footwork doesn’t stop there, with Rotobox carbon fiber wheels on both ends made with a beautiful blue carbon weave. These units come in at 3.5 x 17 inches in the front and 6 x 17 inches in the rear. Wrapping those ultra-light carbon wheels are a set of 120/70 R17 and 200/55 R17 tires. While MV hasn’t specified the brand in its spec sheet, pictures are telling. The MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Assen comes with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SPs.

Aside from the choice pieces MV used on this bike, the special edition will also come with a Special Parts kit, which adds power and exclusivity to the Brutale. The components include a Titanium Arrow exhaust, CNC-machined brake and clutch levers, carbon fiber passenger seat cover, aluminum fuel cap, and even a motorcycle cover that’ll help store and protect this piece of “Motorcycle Art.”

