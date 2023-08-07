At this point, KTM’s involvement in MV Agusta is a secret to nobody. Pierer Mobility, is the parent company of some of the biggest names in the motorcycle industry, with the likes of KTM, GasGas, and Husqvarna under its umbrella. Though MV Agusta isn’t fully owned by Pierer (and won’t be for the foreseeable future according to Timur Sardarov), the latter has been making its presence felt in nearly all countries where the Italian brand operates.

We previously talked about how Pierer has taken over the distribution of MV Agusta in multiple markets across Europe and North America. Well, this has resulted not only in bolstered dealership support and market presence, but also in a welcome revision to the brand’s warranty policy. How does a four-year factory warranty sound?

Over the course of the brand’s existence, MV Agusta hasn’t exactly been associated with reliability. However, it’s clear to see that the brand is hellbent on changing this. In fairness, having ridden nearly all the models in their portfolio, most of them proved to be reliable with hardly any issues arising for the duration of my test rides with them – except for a dead battery on the MV Agusta F3, but hey, that isn’t necessarily the bike’s fault.

Anyway, back to the topic at hand, MV Agusta’s new four-year warranty policy comes after the sixth month of the brand’s partnership with Pierer, as well the 100th dealership after the establishment of said partnership. Furthermore, MV Agusta is eyeing the opening of 180 dealerships before 2023 draws to a close. With five months to go, there’s a big chance that it will be able to achieve this target.

As for the specifics of the new four-year warranty program, it’s important to note that it’s applicable to all 2023 model-year bikes and up. So chances are the factory warranty on MV Agusta’s purchased last year and older will remain. For those who are about to buy an MV, but have been holding off because of reliability concerns, you can now rest easy knowing that on top of the four-year warranty MV Agusta is also offering 24/7 roadside assistance.

It’s important to note that MV Agusta’s four-year warranty program has been confirmed for key European markets such as Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Spain, and the UK. The company’s press release makes no mention of the US market in particular, as well as other markets such as Asia and Australia. Nevertheless, it did say that more countries will follow suit soon, so stay tuned for that. If you’re eager to learn more about MV Agusta’s new warranty coverage, as well as the entirety of the brand’s model range, it’s best to get in touch with your local dealer, or visit the brand’s official website linked below.