Did you know that 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of MV Agusta’s last win at the legendary Assen TT circuit in the Netherlands? Whether you already had a cake baked for the occasion or not, MV Agusta is happy to celebrate all 35 of its historic victories at Assen, which make it the winningest Italian motorcycle manufacturer in the circuit’s history to date.

That’s why the 2023 Tabac Classic GP Assen is where MV Agusta plans to launch its latest special edition motorcycle. The event runs from September 8 through 10, 2023 at Assen, and will showcase “legendary single-seaters, classic sports and touring cars, and game-changing Grand Prix bikes [racing] at impressive speeds to once again entertain the masses.”

MV Agusta teased the new bike on its social media, so we know at least one thing about it. It's called the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Assen, fittingly enough—and will feature a blue and silver livery with special graphics on the tank. Additional details about this bike are not yet known but should become clear when it’s officially unveiled at the event on September 9, 2023.

MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR - Assen - Tank Graphic Detail MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Teaser Image - Lightened

MV says it will be a limited edition—though how limited, exactly, is anyone’s guess at this point. Judiciously lightening up the teaser image that MV posted on its socials gives a little more of a glimpse into how the blue and silver livery will be laid out, and illustrates that the carbon fiber bodywork present on the regular Brutale 1000 RR isn’t going anywhere.

Since this special edition was created to honor those 35 racing victories at Assen, can we expect additional performance upgrades on top of what’s clearly a new paint and graphics package? The stock Brutale 1000 RR already features some sweet components from Öhlins and Brembo, in addition to lightened engine components and titanium connecting rods inside those beautiful engine cases. A full suite of electronic rider aids is also present on the stock bike, as are a pair of 17-inch forged aluminum alloy wheels.

Previous limited edition MV machines in recent time have included special bike covers, as well as a box full of keepsake trinkets that go with each special edition bike. The Superveloce Ago came with a full race kit box, which owners could choose to install (or not) at their discretion. Perhaps the Brutale 1000 RR Assen will come with something similar?

In any case, we only have a few days to wait and find out, so we look forward to learning the full details on September 9, 2023.