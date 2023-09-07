The first full week of September 2023 is nearly over—and you know what that means? Benelli Week 2023 is almost here! If you’ll be anywhere near Pesaro, Italy between September 11 and September 17, 2023, and you have a motorbike of some kind, you’re cordially invited to attend the festivities of the 13th annual event.

While Benelli motorcycles are the highlight, organizers say that all motorbikes are welcome. If you’re a Benelli fan—regardless of whether you’re riding one at the time—you're in.

The 2023 Benelli Week event has been organized by the Registro Storico Benelli in cooperation with Motoclub Tonino Benelli. As you might expect, Benelli QJ has also offered its full cooperation with the event, and new Benelli bikes will be on display at the event for visitors to see in person.

Like most festivals, Benelli Week has a theme each year. Since 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of Grand Prix of Nations at which both Jarno Saarinen and Renzo Pasolini sadly lost their lives, this year’s event is dedicated to the memory of both racers.

What’s on the program for the 2023 Benelli Week festivities? Each day during the week is planned to start with a meeting point at the Benelli Museum in Pesaro. From there, riders will roll out to see some of the most beautiful sights that the region has in store, on planned rides led by the organizers. Ride lengths each day range from 130 kilometers (about 80.7 miles) to 400 km (about 248.5 miles). Lunch stops are planned, as well as a daily return to Pesaro at around 5 p.m. each day.

Things kick off on Monday, September 11, 2023, with a ride from the Benelli Museum through the Umbria-Marche Apennines and up to Monte Cucco. On Tuesday, September 12, 2023, the ride destination will be the medieval village of Offagna. Wednesday, September 13, 2023’s ride will pass through Montefeltro, eventually ending up at Monte Nerone.

On Thursday, September 14, 2023, the day’s destination is the Castelluccio di Norcia, nestled in the heart of the Sibilini Mountains. Friday, September 15, 2023, will see riders travel to the twelfth century fortress of Monte Cerignone. Saturday, September 16, 2023’s destination is the Fonte Avellana monastery on Mount Catria.

To cap things off on Sunday, September 17, 2023, riders will visit the Franciscan sanctuary of Beato Sante, which was founded 800 years ago in 1223. While it’s not clear what the correct gift is for an 800th birthday, there will be a special musical performance during the day that is dedicated to Gioacchino Rossini.