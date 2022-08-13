Benelli’s celebrating this year, and the brand is organizing a program full of events that will also commemorate Jarno Saarinen, marking the 50th anniversary of his historic victories at the second Pesaro Mobili Grand Prix. Saarinen won on the backs of two Benelli models in two separate classes, the 350 and the 500 class back on August 20, 1972, which is a feat that the House of Leoncino still remembers to this day.

The celebrations will start on September 12, 2022, where event-goers will be treated to a program full of events which definitely include motorcycle tours to discover the Marche region. Several stops along the way will also include visits to museums including the Officine Benelli Museum.

If you want to take part in this celebration, you might want to take an adventure bike with you. Though, fret not as the fun is not exclusive to Benelli owners as any brand will be welcome.

As for the tour details, it will start on Monday, 12th September with a total of 220 kilometers, or 136.7 miles, on the Apennine, passes, Bocca Trabaria, and Bocca Serriola. Following that, it’s a trip to the MBA Museum in Sant’Angelo in Vado, and that’s just Monday.

On the second day of the tour, Tuesday, September 13, the tour will go to Sirolo to go to the ancient medieval towns in the area.

On Wednesday, the 14th, the tour will head to the summit of Monte Nerone, crossing the hills of Montefeltro in order to get there.

Come Thursday, the event will make a stop in Senigallia to discover the 15th-century Rocca Roveresca. Going up to Fano, the ride will shift its focus on the local specialties in the area.

Then on the next day of the tour, on Friday, the 16th of September, there is a route planned that winds between Marche and Romagna, then up to the Hermitage of Carpegena.

Saturday, September 17, 2022, the tour will then head to Urbino, a UNESCO heritage city, and following that will be a ride on the curves of Capute road with Gola del Furlo as the end destination.

On the last day of the tour, September 18, 2022, Sunday, the finale coincides with the ASI calendar event, La Musica Della Moto. Tour-goers will depart from the Officine Benelli Museum and arrive at Cartoceto where a concert will be held in memory of the centenary of the Birth of the soprano, Renata Tebaldi. After that, it’s off to the panoramic views on the roads of Pesaro, with a traditional motorbike parade waiting for the tour on the Pesaro seafront.