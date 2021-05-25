When officials declared COVID-19 a global pandemic in March, 2020, motorcycle factories and dealerships immediately shut down. While many focused on the impact on the industry, most motorcycle museums also closed their doors. That didn’t stop some manufacturers from finding clever digital solutions during the lockdowns, but nothing compares to the experience of a day at the museum.

With vaccinations rolling out and local authorities easing restrictions, motorcycle museums are reopening their doors to motorcycle enthusiasts. One such manufacturer is Benelli, and the Pesaro museum will welcome guests again on May 29, 2021. The opening festivities will be highlighted by the new Morbidelli Collection.

Acquired by the Automotoclub Storico Italiano (ASI) in August, 2020, the Morbidelli Collection includes 71 motorcycles representing 30 different brands from around the world. From Harley-Davidson to Moto Guzzi, the diverse range of motorcycles only supplement the 200 Benelli and MotoBì models on display at the Officine Benelli Museum. Rare bikes such as the Moto Rêve 275, Benelli GP 4 250 Competizione, and Benelli GP 175 highlight the collection, and further incentivizes visitors to return to the Pesaro museum.

To help contextualize the motorcycle exhibits, the museum boasts four multimedia centers and projection screens along with historical documents and photographs. The Officine Benelli Museum will remain open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. The staff will also welcome guests on select Sundays, but contact the museum for specific hours of operation.

For the time being, museum staff and visitors will need to wear face masks and sanitize their hands upon entry. Of course, that’s a small price to pay for the joy of a day at the museum.

“We are very happy to finally be able to reopen the doors of the Officine Benelli Museum,” said Benelli Historical Register president Paolo Marchinelli. “This year we also have the honor of hosting the historic Morbidelli Collection, for which we thank ASI, which enriches and expands our exhibition. We look forward to welcoming all visitors.”