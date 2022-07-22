More Details About Benelli's Upcoming TRK 702 Emerge

Benelli type-approved the TRK702 adventure bike back in April. This bike is intended to be a direct competitor to models like the Tenere 700 from Yamaha and the Tuareg 660 from Aprilia. The machine's design filings, which provide a clearer look at its aesthetics and some exciting technical innovations, have now surfaced, providing further information.

The TRK702 combines a chassis comparable to the TRK502, which has been one of the most popular ADV motorcycles in Europe for the past two years and has been Italy's best-selling motorcycle for the same period. Additionally, it was said that the bike's engine would be almost identical to that of the CFMoto 700 CL-X's engine, with the same 693cc displacement, and 75 horsepower output.

The TRK702 is clearly a contender because it is nearly as powerful as the Tenere 700 World Raid and weighs the same at 220 kilograms. The new design images show us the bike from some fresh perspectives and reveal that it is remarkably wide up front, hinting at a large, voluminous fuel tank. This could be an indication that it will be more of a long-distance touring machine, as opposed to an overgrown enduro.

The addition of front and back cameras to the upcoming TRK702 is perhaps one of the most intriguing things to note. With the 1200GT tourer, which was first revealed in China in 2020, Benelli has previously tested this technology. These cameras appear to be gaining popularity in the Chinese market, where manufacturers have been mounting cameras on their motorcycles for quite some time now. The front camera on the TRK702 can be seen just beneath the headlight, while the rear camera is situated on top of the license plate holder.

Given the huge success of the TRK502 in Italy, it won't be surprising if a bigger, slightly more performance oriented machine in the form of the TRK702, would enjoy just as much success, or maybe even more—provided that the price is right. Additionally, the new Benelli TRK702 seems to be styled in a much more modern fashion than that of the TRK502, something that could revitalize the otherwise aging TRK nameplate.