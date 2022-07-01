Benelli Revamps Entry-Level BN 125 Naked Bike In Italy

Benelli's entry-level naked bike, the BN 125, is currently available in dealerships in its 2022 edition, ready to take on the riding season with its refreshed styling and its popular engine and chassis foundations. For the 2022 riding season, the Leoncino and Tornado T 125 models, together with the BN 125, have received a visual update.

The Benelli BN 125 naked bike from 2022 is currently available for purchase for a suggested retail price of 2,690 Euros (around $2,851 USD, per current exchange rates), in either white or black as the base color. The red painted trellis frame that both hues receive gives them the distinctive appearance of Benelli's naked motorcycles. A limited-edition colorway that features rims that match the brilliant flash green color of the bodywork is also offered.

As for performance, the new Benelli BN 125 features a revised engine that’s now Euro 5-compliant. It dishes out 11 horsepower at 9,500 rpm, and 7.2 ft-lbs of torque at 7,000 rpm, figures which are completely adequate for first-timers learning the basics of motorcycling. What’s even more impressive, however, is the bike’s claimed fuel-efficiency figures of 58 kilometers per liter, or 136 miles per gallon.

As for the bike’s underpinnings, don’t expect to find anything fancy like you would in bigger, more premium models. The Benelli BN 125 sports a steel trellis frame and swingarm. Suspension duties are handled by a non-adjustable 35mm inverted front fork, and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. Meanwhile, the bike rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels shod in 110/80 and 130/70 tires on the front and rear, respectively. As for braking duties, the Benelli BN 125 gets disc brakes on both ends, but instead of ABS, it gets a combined braking system instead.

Overall, the Benelli BN 125 is a fairly lightweight naked bike, tipping the scales at just 142 kilograms ready to ride. Its low seat height of just 780mm makes it incredibly accessible even for shorter riders. A standard LCD digital display provides readouts of pertinent riding data, while a 13.5-liter fuel tank provides more than enough range in between fill-ups.