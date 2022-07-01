Carbon Overload: Saku Moto’s Custom KTM 890 Adventure R

The fact that KTM has won 18 of the previous 20 Dakar Rallies serves as proof that the brand is one of the most formidable manufacturers in the game. As such, it can be quite a challenge to build upon these already excellent ADV motorcycles. Whatever the case, Gregor Halenda of Saku Moto has achieved this with his most recent build, a modified KTM Adventure 890 R that has been outfitted in carbon fiber and top-notch off-road components.

Gregor started the project by disassembling the 890 entirely, removing the engine from the frame, and nickel-coating the structure in the style of a vintage Penton Desert Sled that is also in his collection. The Dakar-inspired design of the modern adventure motorbike was then further enhanced by the addition of a unique navigation tower with an integrated clear windscreen. A Tripltek GPS tablet has also been included to demonstrate that the bike's technological elements are equal parts show and go.

The project received a variety of modest upgrades, including a Renazco seat, a rear luggage rack, two Highway Dirt Bikes hand-guards, and a specially laser-cut skid plate. The customized ADV bike now now rolls on a pair of spoked Takasago Excel wheels that are equipped with Goldentyre knobby tires. Given the bike's already outstanding suspension gear, Gregor chose to keep the top-notch WP XPLOR Pro suspension system that comes standard on the 890 Adventure R.

It goes without saying that the exposed carbon fiber bodywork throughout this modified KTM 890 Adventure R is perhaps the most eye-catching feature. It is constructed from a mix of commercial-grade panels and entirely custom components, attached using quick-release DZUS fasteners. The new bodywork consists of a full-length carbon fiber fairing, a carbon fiber tank cover, quarter panels, fork guards, fenders, radiator shrouds, and even carbon fiber supports for the bike's navigation tower.

Saku Moto has decided to leave the bike’s engine untouched for the most part. Already dishing out upwards of 100 horsepower, the 890 Adventure R is a powerful performer, both on and off-road. As such, a fancy titanium SC Project exhaust system is more than enough to give the engine just a bit more character—perfectly fitting with the bike’s super sleek aesthetics.