An extremely rare 1938 Brough Superior SS100 is about to go up for auction at the NEC Classic Motor Show Sale in the UK in November 2023. The painstakingly handmade Broughs were described at the time of production as “the Rolls Royce of motorcycles,” and the SS100s featured an overhead valve engine that was tested up to 100 miles per hour—hence the name. (By comparison, SS80s used side-valve engines and were road-tested to 80 mph.)

This particular example is an extremely well-known machine within the Brough community, with a full history and documentation since 1954. The current owner has had it in their possession since 2018. It is a correct, numbers-matching example that was restored by renowned Brough restorer Tony Cripps in 2010. It’s a runner, according to the owner—and is presented in a condition considered excellent by the auction house.

This 1938 Brough Superior SS100 is powered by a Matchless 990cc OHV engine. Only 102 Matchless Broughs were known to have been produced, in total. Of those, only 34 were built with sprung frames—of which this is one. Here in 2023, only 25 of those are known to still exist.

Gallery: 1938 Brough Superior SS100

8 Photos

Other equipment on this 1938 Brough Superior SS100 as it came from the factory includes a Norton four-speed gearbox, Castle forks, and a twin-float carburetor. Items this bike will come with when the auction winner takes possession include the original fuel tank (which is not currently fitted), photos and details of the restoration, historical photos and documentation, RF60 log books, two old MOTs, tax discs, and plenty of vintage paperwork.

In more recent history, this machine has won multiple awards at shows, including twice scooping the Best MX SS100 at the Brough Rally. One time, it also won the title of Best Ridden to Show at the Brough Rally, and it also won the Best Bike award at the VMCC Rally twice. Since it is a rider, this bike has a current UK registration, complete with V5C.

The NEC Classic Motor Show Sale 2023 is being held by Iconic Auctioneers (not to be confused with Iconic Motorbike Auctions, which is based in the US). The auction will take place at the NEC Birmingham (the same venue that hosts Motorcycle Live annually) from November 10 through 12, 2023.

This bike will be auctioned live on November 12, 2023, at 1 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. It’s expected to fetch between £240,000 and £260,000. If converted to US dollars on September 5, 2023, that’s between $301,652 and $326,790. Please note, estimated prices do not include an additional 12.5 percent buyers’ premium, nor value added tax (VAT) which is calculated on top.