This Stunning 1936 Brough Superior SS80 Is Looking For A New Home

If you wanted to standout in any outlandish way, shape, or form in the thirties, being into motorcycles—fast ones, at that—was a surefire way to do so. Back then, a certain motorcycle company called Brough Superior, pronounced the same way you'd say "rough" was considered the Rolls Royce of two-wheels. It had a certain model which went down in history as one of the most iconic bikes of all time: the SS80.

The SS80 was, quite possibly, the very first iteration of a Super Sport bike to ever exist. Although it looks nothing like what we would consider as supersports of today, the SS80 was all about performance when it was first introduced. The SS80 model was created shortly after George Brough founded Brough Superior in 1920. Brough's promise that it could achieve 80 miles per hour—super fast for the time—was the basis for the SS80's model name. The SS80 established the main features of all Brough Superior models to come, as it wasbuilt to a standard that put it way beyond the reach of most motorcycle enthusiasts of the time.

The SS80's engine was updated by Brough Superior in 1935. From that year forward, models were equipped with a 982cc Matchless V-twin engine, which was similar to the one used in the Matchless Model X, but with key modifications. A total of 1,086 SS80s were produced before the onset of World War II in 1939. Only 460 Matchless V-twin models were produced, making them a rare breed.

This stunning 1936 model was delivered new to Hooleys Garage in Nottingham. A copy of the Works Record Card confirms that it's a correct numbers machine. Since 1982, the bike has only had two registered owners and has spent the last few years dry-stored in a private collection. As a result, the bike will require some servicing and maintenance before it can be used on the road again. The seller claims that the engine has good compression and that the bike is in excellent condition, as evidenced by the photos.

The auction is set to take place on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Interested bidders can register via the Silverstone Auctions official website linked below. Bidding can be done live on site, online, over the phone, or via commission.