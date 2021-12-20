From Norton to BSA, most once-defunct British marques are in the hands of international manufacturers now. One such brand is Brough Superior. After French entrepreneur Thierry Henriette attained the rights to the Brough Superior name, he and new CEO Albert Castaigne set up shop in Toulouse, France.

In March, 2021, the firm introduced its first model, a carbon fiber-clad roadster called the Lawrence. Named after famous archeologist, diplomat, author, army officer, and motorcycle rider T.E. Lawrence, the new naked bike recaptured the brand’s premium fit and finish. Now, Brough Superior’s new Nefud Scrambler builds on the Lawrence platform, delivering luxury, style, and a modicum of off-road capability.

Still leaning into the T.E. Lawrence association, Brough names its new scrambler after the Nefud desert in Saudia Arabia. The rust-red livery even imitates the red sand found in Nefud. Along with the special paint job, the Nefud departs from the Lawrence with high-mounted exhaust pipes, a skid plate, a protective headlight grill, and a fly screen.

Like most scramblers, the Nefud also features taller handlebars and lower foot pegs than its naked counterpart. Brough Superior also equips the model with a new wheelset that comes shod in Michelin Anakee Wild tires.

While the two models have their differences, the Lawrence and Nefud are quite similar. The 88-degree, 977cc V-twin remains, pumping out 102 horsepower and 64 lb-ft of torque. That liquid-cooled mill still remains a stressed member of the chassis. The Fior-style fork may limit off-road adventures to fire roads, but the monoshock at both ends provides rebound and preload adjustments for intrepid explorers.

Unfortunately, Brough Superior hasn’t announced pricing or availability for the new model just yet. However, if the Nefud is anywhere near the Lawrence, expect to shell out around €65,000 ($73,350 USD) for the new scrambler.