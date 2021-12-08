In early December, 2021, BSA pulled the covers off its 2022 Gold Star in the run-up to the U.K.’s Motorcycle Live show. That event is where the big thumper was scheduled to make its worldwide debut, at which point the revived BSA Motorcycles also said it would reveal the full spec sheet. So, what can we expect to find wrapped up in this retro-modern, single-cylinder package?

The 2022 BSA Gold Star’s 652cc, liquid-cooled, dual overhead cam single cylinder engine makes a claimed 45 horsepower at 6,000 rpm, as well as 55 newton-meters (about 40.5 pound-feet) of torque at 4,000 rpm. It’s mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Suspension consists of a 41 mm telescopic fork up front and twin shock absorbers in the rear, which have a five-step adjustable preload setting. Braking duties are performed by a Brembo two-piston floating caliper in front, along with a single 320mm floating disc. The rear features a Brembo single-piston floating caliper, as well as a 255mm brake disc. ABS also comes standard, front and rear.

Gallery: 2022 BSA Gold Star

5 Photos

Wheels are 36-spoke alloy units, with an 18-inch wheel in front and a 17-inch wheel in the rear. Both come wrapped in Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tires. Wheelbase is 1,425mm (56.1 inches) long, and seat height is 780mm (30.7 inches), making it pretty accessible to shorter riders.

Curb weight is 213 kilograms, or 469.5 pounds. As with any bike, curb weight is one thing, but how it carries that weight and feels as you’re riding it will tell the real tale once riders get Gold Stars out on the road.

For 2022, available colors will be Insignia Red, Dawn Silver, Midnight Black, Highland Green, and Silver Sheen (Legacy Edition). It’s not clear at this point if the Legacy Edition is a planned future special release of its own, and/or whether it’s intended to be a limited-edition bike in any way.

Pricing and availability have yet to be announced, but will surely trickle out in the coming months. In the meantime, what do you think of the revived BSA? Are you holding out for a 2020s version of another classic Beezer model down the line, or perhaps the electric version that Mahindra also says is in the works? Let us know in the comments!