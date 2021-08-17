Indian automotive giant Mahindra & Mahindra purchased a controlling stake in Peugeot Motorcycle in 2015 before outright buying the brand in 2019. During that time, the Mumbai-based manufacturer also bought the rights to use the BSA nameplate for future models. With the company accelerating its electrification plans, its French and British subsidiaries now present the perfect opportunity to expand its European EV range.

The push is part of Mahindra’s ₹30B ($403M USD) strategy to release more electric vehicles in various segments. The Peugeot and BSA products will serve Europe and other markets, but M&M has no plans of releasing the electric models in its home country. Peugeot recently unveiled its new e-Ludix and tapped tennis great Novak Djokovic to promote the electric scooter, but there’s even more up Mahinda’s sleeve.

“Peugeot Motorcycles has a very strong EV product pipeline,” revealed Mahinda & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra. “Following the successful launch of the Ludix, development continues on the Streetzone, which is expected to be launched in 2022. This will be followed by two platforms and four EV launches in 3 years.”

The conglomerate’s plans for the BSA brand may not seem as robust, but the brand is committing a lot of resources to the project. In partnership with the U.K.’s Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), Mahindra hopes to develop an electric motorcycle that lives up to the legendary BSA name. APC will fund half of the £9.2M ($12.6M USD) project, with Mahindra providing the rest of the funding.

“While Jawa is not available in an electric version yet the electric BSA project has been conceived as a true-blue U.K.-designed, developed, and manufactured motorcycle,” added Mahindra. “The project is a partnership supported by the APC of the UK and it will bring in benefits accorded by the U.K. government as an inward investor.”

The rest of Mahindra’s new electric models may be a long way off, but if an electric Gold Star or Django are in the cards, we’re willing to wait.