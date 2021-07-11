Peugeot Motorcycles, under the Mahindra Group, is making Novak Djokovic its brand ambassador for the e-Ludix brand. The tennis star is currently ranked number one in the books of the Association of Tennis Professionals, a position the Serbian has held for a record 327 weeks and counting.

Peugeot is known to be the oldest scooter manufacturer in the world. The brand celebrated its 210th anniversary in 2020, and currently maintains its position in that regard, much like Djokovic's reign as World's No. 1. One of the brand's classic models is the Ludix, a 50cc moped that was light, nimble, and perfect for city-slicking duties.

The e-Ludix, on the other hand, is similar to the historic model, only instead of a tiny engine, it goes fully electric. Its lithium-ion cell is developed and produced by Bosch with an energy capacity of 1.6 kiloWatts. Peugeot claims that the battery will be good for a range of up to 31 miles (50 kilometers) and it gives the little e-scoot a torque figure of 25.8 foot-pounds of torque (35 Nm).

Other convenience features include a removable battery, that boasts an 80 percent charge time of just three hours. To get the full 100 percent, the cell needs to be charged for four hours. Users only need to plug the battery into any household socket, and they're good to go.

The bike itself gets some snazzy kit for a small city scoot. Perched on top of the handlebars is a 4.4-inch LCD display that displays the current battery level, consumption, and range. It also got up to four riding modes. Users may alternate between 'Boost' which is a performance mode, 'Cruise' which is balances range and power delivery, 'Eco' which prioritizes range, and 'Crawl' which is a one-mile-per-hour maneuvering mode.

Notably, Djokovic's involvement with the French brand goes back quite some time ago. The tennis star is the ambassador of Peugeot's cars since 2014. Now, it seems that the ambassadorship is extending to other divisions of the French marque.