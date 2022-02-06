This auction lot is quite young, so it’s safe to say that there will be quite a bit of action that will take place in the coming days. This listing will be up until Sunday, February 13, 2022, and while the price remains relatively reasonable for the time being at $10,000, it looks like a bargain, but the catch is that this is a tribute to the legend.

The TT1 is one of the most desirable Ducatis in the world, and it’s marked as one of the brand’s most iconic motorcycles with several race-wins under its belt. TT1s are extremely rare, and for those that don’t know, the F1 750 TT1 was a road-legal version of the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy racer bikes of that era. Getting your hands on one is nearly impossible for most normal folk.

This unit, in particular, is a tribute and was said to have been built and raced in the 1980s in the American Federation of Motorcycles and American Motorcyclist Association events. It has undergone a refurbishment that includes TT1-style bodywork finished in red with silver stripes, and the work was completed in 2013. The bike also rides on a TT1-style powder-coated trellis frame, which is important to note since it looks quite close to the original that it tributes. It's refreshing to see something like this. At the same time that this was posted, another listing had an MH900e for sale, but this tribute is a nice change of pace as we've covered numerous Evoluziones in the past.

Powering this unit is a 748cc L-Twin engine that was pieced together using cases from a 750 Sport. The engine underwent a refresh in 2012, and it received a balanced crank, high-compression pistons, NCR#7 race cams, oversized valves and heads, an oil cooler with external oil lines, Carrillo rods, twin 42mm Dell’Orto carburetors, and a custom stainless steel twin-into-one exhaust system.

Footwork is handled by a set of Marvic Streamline magnesium-alloy front and rear wheels. The tires the wheels wear are a set of Michelin Power Cup Evo tires. Stopping power is provided by a set of Brembo Mk1 endurance quick-release calipers with a radial racing master cylinder in the front and a single floating disc at the rear. The front forks are Forcella Italia racing forks, with a reinforced Verlicchi aluminum alloy boxed swingarm damped by a three-way adjustable Fox Racing monoshock in the rear.

Again, it’s a Tribute, but the legend of the Ducati TT1 may as well carry this bike’s auction prices up a notch. A comment in the listing stated that it’s as close as you can get to actually owning a TT1, so it’ll be an interesting auction to watch as well. I was shocked when I saw the price jump from $7,500 USD to $10,000 USD in one click, so there are some people out there that desire such a tribute to a legendary machine.