This 2006 Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE Is Looking For A New Owner

Paul Smart was, of course, most associated with Ducati. There was no turning back after his victory in the 1972 Imola 200 race on a Ducati GT750 catapulted the pride of Borgo Panigale to instant worldwide fame. Ducati developed the Paul Smart 1000 LE decades later to commemorate this important part of their common history with Smart. Sadly, the famed racer tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident in England, on October 27, 2021.

Surely, his legacy is carried on by Ducati and its continued success in racing, as well as the aforementioned tribute models, the Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE and limited-edition Scrambler Paul Smart. Known for his classic silver and green color schemes, Paul Smart edition bikes are instantly recognizable, and appreciating in value in recent years thanks to their limited quantities. Now, if you’re a Ducatista looking for another Italian stallion for your collection, or a budding collector looking to add a modern-classic to your garage, then perhaps this 2006 Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE would be of interest to you.

This Ducati Paul Smart 1000LE from 2006 is one of 2,000 made. It's instantly recognizable thanks to its silver finish over a green trellis frame . It's powered by a 992cc Desmodromic L-twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The bike comes with all standard features including a painted cowl, a two-into-two exhaust with Termignoni mufflers, adjustable Öhlins suspension, Brembo brakes, 17-inch wire-spoke rims, and front and side fairings. The bike was purchased in May 2015 by its current owner and has 18,000 miles on the odometer.

The air-cooled 992cc L-twin is equipped with Desmodromic valves, Marelli electronic fuel injection, and a black two-into-two exhaust system with Termignoni mufflers. When new, this powerful engine was factory rated at 92 horsepower and 67 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed transmission and a drive chain send power to the rear wheels. The seller notes that the exhaust pipe shows light corrosion. However, other than that, the bike is in excellent condition. At present, the standing bid for this machine is at $19,000 USD, with bidding closing in four days as of this writing.