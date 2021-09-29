This Pristine 2006 Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE Is Up For Grabs

If owning an immaculate example of a Ducati SportClassic just isn't enough for you, or say, you're looking to add a beautiful machine loaded with rich legacy to your collection, then it goes without saying that the Paul Smart 1000 LE is right up there in the list of bikes that deserve a spot in your collection. With just 2,000 examples created, this appreciating modern classic was built as an homage Ducati race Paul Smart's 1972 Imola victory.

The Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE is based on the SportClassic platform, and was rolled out in 2006. This particular unit, a mint, 270-mile machine, is in remarkable condition, and could very well be the benchmark for those looking to add a bike like this to their collections. One of the hallmark features of the Paul Smart 1000 LE is its sleek metallic silver bodywork atop a sea green trellis frame. Power is drawn from a 992cc Desmodromic L-twin motor rated at 92 horsepower and 67 ft-lbs of torque. Likewise, power is transferred to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual transmission.

The lucky new owner of this 2006 Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE will get all standard componentry which consists of premium underpinnings such as adjustable Öhlins suspension, Brembo brakes, and beautiful wire-spoke wheels. Unlike the standard Sport Classic, the 1000 LE boasts a sleek fairing reminiscent of the racing machines of the late sixties and early seventies. This retro-racer-esque front fairing is likewise complemented by a monoposto saddle affixed with a color-matched seat cowl. Included in the sale, as well, are all documentation and certifications of this bike, as well as a clean Montana title.

As mentioned earlier, this 2006 Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE only has 270 miles on the odometer. 60 of those miles were accrued under current ownership, with the selling dealer acquiring this bike back in 2017. At present, the bike is currently listed on Bring a Trailer at no reserve. The current bid stands at $17,500, and has increased a couple of times over the course of the last few days. If you're interested in adding this bike to your collection, then you better move fast, as bidding ends in two days. Be sure to visit the original listing linked below for more information on this beautiful machine.