Boy oh boy, you don’t see bikes like these except in video games. Heck, I don’t remember the last time I saw a bike like this anywhere for that matter. To think that the designers came up with something so radical back in 2008 is beyond me.

Custom-ordered, the Vyrus 984 features a very striking design. Supremely unconventional and all kinds of unique, the bike looks like it’s something straight out of a concept artist’s sketchbook.

Where do I even begin with this motorcycle? Where are the front forks? Where’s the convention? It’s definitely something you will not see every day, and that’s one of the reasons why it’s commanding such a high price at auction.

Vyrus is an Italian brand that is known for making some of the most unique bikes in the industry. Buying a unit from them can get quite expensive with the most affordable ones costing well over $50,000 USD.

“Some people [say] that Vyrus it’s a very expensive motorcycle… it’s true! But compared to the real value of this handmade piece of art, effectively the price is very cheap,” states Ascanio Rodorigo, the founder of the brand.

The Razzetto uses two omega-shaped aluminum frame members with a 1,079cc air-cooled Ducati L-Twin engine in the middle that makes about 100 horsepower paired with a six-speed transmission. Unlike a normal bike, the Razzetto uses a steering linkage that pushes and pulls the front wheel. A bike so exotic must have carbon-fiber bodywork, and the Razzetto does not disappoint. You also get forged Marvic magnesium wheels as well as Brembo brakes as well as GFG Guvellini suspension components and a Zard exhaust system.

Expect a clean Florida title with the bike, and it is currently listed on Bring A Trailer, and it’ll go for $25,000 given the current bid at this time. The auction ends on Thursday, September 30, 2021.