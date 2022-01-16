In 1960, BMW made this R60. After that, it was snatched up by its original owner who owned it over the course of about 40 years. The bike was then sold in 2001 to its current owner who happens to be selling it on Bring a Trailer.

Along with the bike the sale will include Hella bar-end turn signals, a Denfeld solo saddle, a luggage rack, and even a touring fuel tank. The previous owner repainted the bike from its original colorway to its ivory white paint job with black pinstriping all around, which is the color that most vintage Bimmers of this model come in.

The bike rolls on 18-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Macadam tires that are relatively fresh. The suspension is also an Earles leading-link fork and swingarm with a shroud for the hydraulic shocks. As per its maintenance, the R60 received its last service in December 2021, which included flushing the fuel tank, carb cleaning, and an oil change.

Thirty horsepower doesn’t sound like a lot, but the bike’s 594cc horizontally opposed twin was rated at 30 horsepower back in the day. It wouldn’t be impossible to think that the bike makes around the same horsepower today since it's been overhauled and has been well-maintained to this day. The engine expels its gasses to a pair of chrome torpedo mufflers, and power courses through a four-speed gearbox with a Cardan shaft drive located in the right leg of the swingarm.

Based on the chassis codes, serial number 626468 matches the stampings on the frame and the engine case. That being said, even if it is repainted and has rather high mileage, it still commands a relatively affordable price of $9,100. It may be too early to say, however, since the auction will end about four days from now. Be sure to place your bids before Friday, January 21, 2022.