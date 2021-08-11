Add This Stunning Ducati MH900 Evoluzione To Your Collection

Ducati aficionados will certainly be familiar with Mike Hailwood and his iconic Isle of Man TT victory in 1978 aboard a Ducati NCR 900. This, along with many other historic racing achievements, add up to the ever growing trophy case proudly displayed at the House of Borgo Panigale. In true Ducati fashion, a special edition motorcycle commemorating this victory was produced.

In 2001 through 2002, Ducati sold the MH900 Evoluzione (simply referred to as MH900e). A tribute to the aforementioned race-winning Mike Hailwood NCR 900, the bike was designed by renowned motorcycle designer Pierre Terblanche. Only 2,000 units were ever produced, and today, you can place a bid on #1,490. This red and silver MH900e was recently listed for auction on Bring a Trailer, and is in fairly good condition. Acquired by the current owner in 2011, the bike had only one previous owner, and shows just 5,000 miles on the odometer—3,000 of which were clocked in under their ownership.

While 5,000 miles for a nearly two decade-old machine is extremely low, it isn’t uncommon for rare, special edition releases like this to spend most of their lives sitting unused in a collector’s stable. It appears, however, that this particular MH900e has, at least, seen the open road a good number of times. The seller does point out a few blemishes worth noting. For instance, there’s a scuff on the front fender, a repair on the right rear turn signal bracket, as well as some cosmetic oxidation on the fork tubes—nothing a bit of elbow grease won’t sort out in a jiffy.

Aftermarket performance-oriented doodads have been added to the bike in the form of SpeedyMoto accessories. Specifically, the bike sports an open ventilated cover for the dry clutch, as well as a new pressure plate, oil cooler, timing belt, and sprocket covers all by SpeedyMoto. The seller notes an oil change and battery replacement which were performed in 2020. For those unfamiliar, the MH900e is equipped with a 904cc L-twin which features Ducati’s ever-present Desmodromic valve timing. Rated at 74 horsepower and 56 lb-ft of torque, this engine may seem pedestrian for today’s standard. However, it was quite the performer back in the day.

This 2002 Ducati MH900e has been listed at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, with the current bid standing at $15,000 and rising. If you’re interested in adding this fine steed to your stable, be sure to visit the original listing linked below.