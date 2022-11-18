It’s November 18, 2022, already if you can believe it, and you know what that means? If you’re in the U.K., it means that Motorcycle Live 2022 officially starts tomorrow. From November 19 through 27, 2022, bike enthusiasts across the U.K. will flock to the NEC Birmingham in order to see the newest models, wonderful classics, and more.

Over 50 OEMs will be bringing their latest and greatest machines to the NEC Birmingham, with several officially making their U.K. debut for people to experience up close and in person. For British motorcycle history lovers, the National Motorcycle Museum will highlight Triumph’s 120th anniversary with a special exhibition of key models from throughout the make’s lengthy history.

For those who love to watch moto restorations, the skilled NMM folks will also be restoring a 1923 Triumph Junior Lightweight “Baby” 2.5 horsepower machine live at their booth. (While we don’t know at this point if they will, here’s hoping that video surfaces later of this restoration project, so those of us who aren’t at the show get to see it. It’s happened in the past, such as with two Barry Sheene race bikes that Suzuki UK restored live at the show in 2019.)

While Motorcycle Live is a place for moto enthusiasts across the U.K., it’s also an event that’s fun for the whole family. Crucially, if you’re a moto enthusiast and you want to bring along friends and family who don’t ride but might be interested if given the proper motivation, there are opportunities for both adults and children to throw a leg over and check out a bike for the first time!

British publication MCN is sponsoring the TryRide experience, which aims to get first-timers on bikes so they can see what all the fuss is about. If you’re a street rider who’s curious about the adventure lifestyle, the Experience Adventure area can hopefully answer some of your questions with a little bit of seat time, supported by six different OEMs. The Kiddimoto Balance Bike Experience and the Arenacross Youth MX Experience can help get the youngest members of your party excited about two wheels, too. A host of gear makers will also be on hand to lend gear to those folks who are interested in test rides.

Plenty of other activities, live entertainment, and more will be waiting for you if you attend Motorcycle Live 2022. For more details, or to book your tickets, be sure to check the link in our Sources.