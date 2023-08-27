Suzuki Refreshes Its Range Of Naked Sportbikes For 2024 Model-Year

For the 2024 model-year, Suzuki has announced the GSX-S1000 and GSX-8S naked sportbikes. Both models retain their mechanical and performance features, while bringing new colors to the table. Suzuki has been criticized for doing little in the way of innovation in recent years. However, the launch of its middleweight models with the new 776cc parallel-twin engine has put them back in the spotlight. Let's take a look at the two refreshed bikes.

Starting things off with the GSX-S1000, for the 2024 model-year, the naked sportbike is equipped with a 999c, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, inline-four cylinder engine derived from the K5 GSX-R1000. Here, it's been tuned for better road performance, and produces 150 horsepower and 80 pound-feet of torque. On the tech side of the equation, the Suzuki GSX-S1000 gets multiple ride modes thanks to a throttle-by-wire system, all of which selectable through the bike's TFT instrument cluster. The bike comes to a stop with ABS-equipped Brambo brakes, and rolls on 17-inch wheels. Suspension conssits of fully adjustable KYB equipment.

For the 2024 model-year, Suzuki continues to offer the GSX-S1000 in the popular Metallic Triton Blue colorway with white accents. There's also a new Metallic Matte Sword Silver, which gives the naked sportbike an athletic look thanks to red accents on the front fairing and tail section. It carries a manufacturer recommended retail price of $11,699 USD.

Meanwhile, the Suzuki GSX-8S serves as a solid option for those looking for a lightweight, agile streetfighter. Unveiled in the global market for the 2023 model-year, it's understandable that the bike remains vastly unchanged for 2024, save for a few cosmetic enhancements. More specifically, the middleweight naked bike is available in a new Glass Matte Mechanical Gray paint scheme, as well as the previously available Cosmic Blue, and Metallic Matte Black No. 2/ Glass Sparkle Black motifs.

For the 2024 model-year, the Suzuki GSX-8S has an MSRP of $8,999 USD. The middleweight naked bike was built from the ground up to satisfy the needs of riders looking for a versatile, sporty naked bike. It features a 776cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crankshaft that emulates the power and sound of a 90-degree V-twin engine. Furthermore, the bike gets a slew of techie features such as multiple ride modes, traction control, and ABS, all of which can be toggled through the bike's large five-inch TFT display.