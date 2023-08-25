On August 23, 2023, the Manx Grand Prix Races organizers confirmed that Ian Bainbridge, an experienced classic motorcycle racer, died in a crash during a qualifying session for the 2023 Manx GP. He was 69 years old.

The crash occurred during the exit of Kirk Michael village, which is just north of Peel. He was working on his first lap of his first qualifying session for the 2023 MGP. Following the incident, the qualifying session was red-flagged and eventually abandoned.

Bainbridge first raced on the Mountain Course in 2005 and had been a fixture in classic motorcycle racing since that time. According to organizers, between then and now, he only missed a total of two MGP events. In 2010, he achieved his best result with an eighth-place finish in the Classic Senior Manx GP

Bainbridge hailed from Barnard Castle and leaves behind family and friends who loved him. His daughter Victoria wrote, “He was doing what he loved and we have been told he would not have suffered, which is a small comfort at this time. I don't really know what to say other than he will be sorely missed with his big smile and daft sense of humour as a dad, a son, a husband, a grandfather and a friend."

She went on to express that the family will likely not be responding to messages on social media for some time but would appreciate those who loved him sharing any photos and memories with Bainbridge that they might have. When the family is in a position to take a look at them, she believes they will appreciate them.

Tributes from fellow racers, fans, classic motorcycle racing clubs, and all who knew Bainbridge have been flowing freely on social media. It’s clear that he was well liked and respected by the racing community he was so proud to be a part of.

Bainbridge’s death marks the second death during the 2023 Manx Grand Prix qualifying days, following the death of Gary Vines at the beginning of the qualifying week. We at RideApart send our condolences to all the family, friends, colleagues, and fans of Ian Bainbridge during this incredibly rough time.