The Kuala Lumpur Bike Show is slated to be one of the biggest motorcycle expos in Asia, and will feature some of the biggest brands in the market. Scheduled for August 24 to 27, 2023, the expo is open to motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the world, and will feature the latest tech in the industry, as well as live entertainment and food options.

The Kuala Lumpur Bike Show 2023 will take place at the World Trade Center Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL). A recent article by ZigWheels highlights some of the key displays to look out for. For starters, a new motorcycle brand called MBP Moto (Moto Bologna Passione) will be making its Malasyian debut. We've talked about the new Chinese-owned brand in the past, as it's one of the newest subsidiaries of Keeway Motor, a brand under Chinese motorcycle giant QJ Motor. Distributed in Malaysia by MForce Bhd, we can expect some models like the T1002V to be proudly on display.

Apart from MBP, another Chinese brand is expected to make waves during the expo. CFMoto has just launched the 450NK naked streetfighter in Asia, starting with the Philippines. Judging from the similar branding on CFMoto's teaser for the Kuala Lumpur Bike Show, chances are the 450NK will be making its debut in Malaysia, too. Furthermore, Zigwheels notes that there's also a chance that the CFMoto 800MT Explore Edition will make its way to Malaysia.

Yet another up and coming brand is expected to be on display at the Kuala Lumpur Bike Show. Austrian-owned, Chinese-produced Brixton Motorcycles will be making its debut in the Malaysian market. While the brand makes no mention of what bikes it plans to launch in Malaysia, we do know that it has a rather impressive selection of retro-inspired bikes in other markets, such as the Triumph Bonneville-rivaling Cromwell 1200.

Last but certainly not least, Husqvarna has confirmed its participation in the 2023 Kuala Lumpur Bike Show, and will be displaying some of its most popular models including the Svartpilen and Vitpilen 401, as well as the Norden 901 adventure bike. The brand is also offering discounts to event tickets through the use of its exclusive promo code.

The 2023 Kuala Lumpur Bike Show is slated to happed from August 24 to 27, 2023, with doors to the World Trade Center opening on August 24 at 12 noon. From August 25 to 27, the expo will be open from 10 AM to 10 PM. For more information, feel free to visit the Kuala Lumpur Bike Show's official website linked below.