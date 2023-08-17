On August 13, 2023, racer Haruki Noguchi was racing in round four of the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) Asia Road Racing Championship at the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit in Indonesia. On lap four of the race, at turn 10, Noguchi was seriously injured in an incident during the race.

Although Noguchi immediately received medical attention and was brought directly to the Public Hospital of Nusa Tenggara Barat, he eventually succumbed to his injuries after three days of fighting. Haruki Noguchi died on August 16, 2023. He was just 2022 years old.

Noguchi was a racer on the way up. According to his parents, “Haruki started riding a motorcycle at the age of five and has given us a lot of excitement and joy. We would like to express our gratitude to many friends, teams and everyone who supported Haruki.”

The young racer was the 2021 All-Japan Road Racing Championship ST600 class winner, and came in an impressive second place in the Asia Superbike 1000 category of the 2022 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship. In 2023, he continued to impress in the same category, running in second place in the overall rider rankings after the first two races of the season at Thailand’s Buriram International Circuit.

In addition, Noguchi also very recently participated in his first-ever Suzuka 8 Hours race, at the 2023 round at the beginning of August. He was part of the Showa Denki Group Honda Racing team, along with Naomichi Uramoto and Teppei Nagoe. Together, they finished the FIM Endurance World Championship round in second place. During his first-ever Suzuka 8 Hours run, Noguchi completed three stints.

“I joined the team during race week, and with the help of Nagoe and Uramoto, was able to race in my first Suzuka 8 Hours. I was able to gain some places in the rain. It was a very good experience. I’m grateful to my team and team-mates,” Noguchi said after the race.

“The FIM Asia President and its Board of Directors, Two Wheels Motor Racing and the FIM Asia Road Racing family extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Haruki Noguchi,” reads the official statement from FIM Asia.

Tributes have been pouring in across the racing world, expressing sadness and support for Noguchi’s friends, family, and all who loved him. We at RideApart join with the greater global motorcycling community in sadness at his passing, as well as extending our deepest condolences to all who knew Noguchi.