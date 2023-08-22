Suzuki Has A New Coloring Book With All Your Favorite Motorcycles And Cars

Drawing and doodling is undoubtedly a great way to express yourself, as you can pretty much lay out your dreams on a tangible piece of paper. I'm sure a lot of us doodled our dream bikes growing up, while imagining what it would be like to actually own and ride them. Young, restless minds are among the most creative, and providing them with tools to express themselves is definitely a good thing.

Brands have their own ways of connecting with their customers. Some of them take a family friendly approach to make them top of mind to all members of the family. This is something Suzuki has done particularly for youngsters with a growing interest for cars and motorcycles.

A quick trip to the brand's official website reveals a new coloring book showcasing Suzuki's popular products. Here, you can find vector images of popular cars like the Suzuki Jimny and Swift Sport. Commercial vehicles like the Super Carry, Every, and Spacia Base are also part of the coloring book.

Of course, motorcycles aren't left out of the equation, too, as some of the brand's most popular two-wheelers are featured in the coloring book as well. Bikes like the GSX250R, V-Strom 1050XT, Katana, and Let's Basket scooter are part of the coloring book. Team Suzuki Ecstar is also present here, with Alex Rins and Joan Mir.

All the pages of Suzuki's coloring book are accessible via the brand's official website linked below. High resolution images are provided free of charge, and all you have to do is download and print them, and you and your kids will have hours of imaginative fun coloring your favorite Suzuki vehicles. In total, there are 37 pages to choose from, encompassing kei cars, passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and even electric mobility scooters and marine vehicles.