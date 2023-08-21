New Alpinestars Absolute V2 Race Suit Provides Uncompromising Safety

It goes without saying that Alpinestars is one of the biggest names in the motorcycle gear and apparel industry. The brand has decades of experience under its belt, and continues to be a major innovator in the gear industry. With its already impressive selection of gear, the Italian brand caters to the highest level of track riding and racing with its newest off-the-shelf racing suit, the Absolute V2.

The core nature of the Alpinestars Absolute V2 lies in its simplicity and all-encompassing safety. Designed for rigorous track use, it employs the same materials to those found in MotoGP racing suits. Contrasting with the custom-tailored suits worn by Grand Prix riders, this suit is available in off-the-rack sizes, broadening its accessibility to a more diverse array of riders.

Crafted from kangaroo hide, the Absolute V2 features reinforcement in impact-prone regions and ventilation perforations on the chest. This is complemented by pliable additions that aid mobility. Furthermore, leather gussets designed for flexibility, A-CS Tech stretch sections, Kevlar-strengthened stretches, and more lightweight Matryx components on the lower legs contribute to heightened comfort.

Included in its design is the GP Aero dorsal hump, along with an array of protective technology. External GP DFS shells are present on the shoulders, knees, and elbows, accompanied by detachable GP-R Pro level 2 guards for the forearms, elbows, shoulders, and knees, complete with interchangeable sliders. To enhance durability in critical zones, Schoeller-Keprotec stitching is employed. Notably, the Absolute V2 suit holds Class AAA PPE certification, signifying the highest level in professional racing gear.

For an added layer of safety, the suit is designed to accommodate the Alpinestars Tech-Air airbag system. There's even a designated space to house the LED screen of the Tech-Air 10. However, it's important to note that the back and chest protectors are not included as standard – something to think about before forking up the hefty $3,799 USD for this suit. Alpinestars provides the Absolute V2 in sizes spanning from 46 to 58, with color choices encompassing Metallic Blue/Black/White/Red Fluo, Cardinal/White, and Black/White/Red Fluo.