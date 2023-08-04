Alpinestars Presents New SMX Air Summer Riding Jacket

These days, it’s generally understood that mesh jackets are the go-to for hot weather riding. Advancements in technology have resulted in lightweight jackets that are breathable, comfy, and comparatively as protective as their leather counterparts. A good example of this comes in the form of the newly released Alpinestars SMX Air.

Alpinestars has a wide selection of mesh gear in its arsenal, but the new SMX Air is one of the sportier ones out there. It adopts a cut of a racing jacket, but makes use of textile fabrics for maximum comfort and air flow. More specifically, the jacket incorporates stretchy mesh panels on the abdomen, as well as under the arms and at the back to facilitate movement. The same stretch panels can be found on the upper back and sides for even more ventilation. Meanwhile, on more exposed areas, abrasion resistant 450D polyester panels are used instead.

The Alpinestars SMX Air jacket boasts additional safety equipment for enhanced protection. Certified as Class A PPE according to standard EN17092-4:2020, it features Nucleon Flex Plus protectors that are CE certified level 1 and can be easily removed. These protective elements are strategically placed on the elbows and shoulders. Additionally, the jacket is equipped with DFS Lite external shells on the shoulders, and it includes a designated pocket to accommodate a back protector.

The Alpinestars SMX Air jacket is designed with various comfort amenities to enhance your riding experience. It features a short collar with neoprene finishes for added comfort, multiple external and internal pockets for convenient storage, including a waterproof compartment to keep your belongings safe and dry. Velcro adjustments at the waist and zips at the cuffs ensure a snug fit. Additionally, the jacket includes a removable windproof liner, perfect for staying warm during cooler temperatures while enjoying your summer rides.

The newest street jacket from Alpinestars is available in various colors, including white/black, black, black/red, and grey/black. It comes in sizes ranging from S to 4XL, ensuring a fit suited for folks with varying body types. As for pricing, it retails for €239.95 in Europe, or the equivalent of $263 USD. Pricing and availability for the new Alpinestars SMX Air varies per region, so it’s best to check with your local gear retailer for more information.