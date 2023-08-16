We all remember our first motorcycle fondly. Indeed, buying a bike is one of life's most memorable moments. In the past, many riders had to forge their own way to perfect the skill of riding. These days, training has evolved, becoming more extensive and rigorous with strong support from both local governments and motorcycle manufacturers. After all, it’s in their best interest to ensure that folks riding their bikes are safe and responsible riders.

A good example of this is Mutt Motorcycles, based in the UK. Renowned across various markets, Mutt is celebrated for its retro-designed, small-displacement motorcycles that exude the appearance of custom-made models directly from the showroom floor. The essence of the brand revolves around encouraging more people to embrace two-wheeled transportation, as evidenced by its recent initiative tailored for novice riders. Mutt has taken the initiative to support and encourage individuals transitioning to the world of two-wheelers through their innovative New Rider Incentive program.

Mutt Motorcycles is offering Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) vouchers to customers who purchase a bike from their diverse lineup as part of this promotion. Prospective buyers can take advantage of this incentive in two ways: they can apply for a CBT coupon or produce a certificate proving their recent completion of a CBT course.

Having stated that, it's crucial to note that the provided certificate must be used within 31 days of its issuing. Mutt Motorcycles has agreed to covering the costs of the CBT, up to a maximum of £150. Mutt is going beyond the CBT offer by offering a coupon of up to £200. This voucher can be applied to customers' deposits or to offset on-the-road (OTR) fees, easing the financial burden of purchasing a new motorcycle.

Mutt Motorcycle’s New Rider Incentive program will run from August 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023. It's important to note that the offer is only applicable at official Mutt Motorcycle Dealers in the UK who are participating in the program. For those interested in exploring further attractive deals and promotions on Mutt's collection of retro-style motorcycles, feel free to visit Mutt Motorcycles’ official website linked below.