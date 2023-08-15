As part of a joint venture between Piaggio and Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Zongshen, historic Italian brand Malaguti continues to exist today. With operations focused primarily in the European market, Malaguti’s offerings focus primarily on small displacement motorcycles and scooters that conform to beginner and entry-level regulations in the region.

One of the newest offerings to come from Malaguti takes the form of a sporty maxi-scooter designed primarily to offer a convenient and practical riding experience within the city. It’s called the Madison 125, and for the 2023 model-year, Malaguti has given the scooter quite a few updates. Like before, the Malaguti Madison 125 still conforms to A1 regulations, meaning it’s positioned as both an entry-level scooter for first-time riders, as well as a practical urban mobility option for riders of all backgrounds.

One of the biggest updates to the Madison 125 is its restyled bodywork composed of more rounded lines giving it a sleeker, more elegant look. On top of that, the scooter receives a small tinted windscreen for a sportier aesthetic, as well as gold-painted alloy wheels. Up front, the scooter receives restyled LED headlights, further updating the bike’s look. Last but not least, it’s offered in three colorways consisting of Snow White, Toro Black, and Albero Green.

Cosmetic updates aside, the Madison 125 retains its barebones and approachable underpinnings. For one, it’s powered by a 125cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine featuring Bosch’s EFI technology. The engine produces 12 horsepower and 11 Newton-meters (about eight pound-feet) of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheel with a conventional CVT, as is usually the case with scooters of this spec.

The Malaguti Madison also gets standard telescopic forks upfront, as well as a pair of shock absorbers at the back. The maxi-style scooter then comes to a stop with 250-millimeter and 220-millimeter discs at the front and rear, respectively. Overall, the beginner-friendly maxi-scooter tips the scales at just 147 kilograms. Price-wise, buyers will have to fork out a rather attractive 3,399 Euros, or about $3,715 USD.